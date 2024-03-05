Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. 78,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,580. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

