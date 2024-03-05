Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.66

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.66 and last traded at $73.04, with a volume of 2594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $535.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $70,951.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

