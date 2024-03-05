ON (NYSE:ONON) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Get ON alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ON

ON Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

NYSE ONON traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,755. ON has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.