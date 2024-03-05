Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

ONC stock traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.34. 37,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.14. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$4.49. The firm has a market cap of C$98.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

