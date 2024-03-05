One Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 383.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. 54,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,304. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $432.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OLP

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 235.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.