OneSpan (OSPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $388.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneSpan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 45.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

