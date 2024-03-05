Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $190.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,355. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $199.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.