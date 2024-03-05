Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90. Organovo has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.33.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organovo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 73,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

