ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock valued at $339,288. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

