Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) to Issue €0.03 Dividend

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of LON:OGN traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3.10 ($0.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.34. Origin Enterprises has a twelve month low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.40 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

