Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.15

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.
Pacific Current Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Pacific Current Group
