Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

