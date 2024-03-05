Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PCRX opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

