Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
