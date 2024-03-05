Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $321.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 28.64 ($0.36), with a volume of 6987103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.76 ($0.33).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.33) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
In other news, insider David Hobbs bought 980,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £205,895.55 ($261,321.93). 11.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
