Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. 47,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

