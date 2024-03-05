Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Par Pacific Stock Up 1.7 %
Institutional Trading of Par Pacific
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
