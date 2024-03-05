Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

PARA has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.84.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Down 5.9 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 238,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 169,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.