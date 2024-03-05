Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Parex Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

TSE:PXT opened at C$20.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.64. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.21 and a 52 week high of C$30.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Insider Transactions at Parex Resources

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 2,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$40,750.00. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Further Reading

