Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.82% from the company’s previous close.
Park Lawn Stock Performance
PRRWF remained flat at $14.74 during trading on Tuesday. 726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244. Park Lawn has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $20.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.
About Park Lawn
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Park Lawn
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.