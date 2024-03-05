Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.82% from the company’s previous close.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

PRRWF remained flat at $14.74 during trading on Tuesday. 726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244. Park Lawn has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $20.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

