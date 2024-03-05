Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Up 5.5%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.73. 24,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 158,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $531.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. Analysts expect that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -5.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.