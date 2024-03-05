Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Up 5.5%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.73. 24,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 158,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $531.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. Analysts expect that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -5.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.