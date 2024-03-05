Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,404.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $432.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.