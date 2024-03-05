Peter Gill Sells 5,199 Shares of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.58), for a total value of A$92,708.57 ($60,200.37).
Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Peter Gill sold 10,000 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.39 ($9.99), for a total value of A$153,850.00 ($99,902.60).
Supply Network Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Supply Network
Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Supply Network
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.