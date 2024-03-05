Pfizer’s (PFE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

