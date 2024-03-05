PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. 18,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,752. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

