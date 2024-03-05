PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ISD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. 11,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,401. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,737,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

