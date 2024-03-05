PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 316,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,923. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.