Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) PT Lowered to C$1.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance
PNE traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.04. 2,854,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,855. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.51. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$1.68.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pine Cliff Energy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.