Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) PT Lowered to C$1.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

PNE traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.04. 2,854,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,855. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.51. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$1.68.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

