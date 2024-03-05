Piper Sandler Trims Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Target Price to $1.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 178.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBOT. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.40 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 89.9% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25,042 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

