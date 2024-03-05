Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 225.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. 27,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $999.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.13. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a current ratio of 17.72.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

