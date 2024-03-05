Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HSBC from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 130.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,824,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,384,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Plug Power by 78.5% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 907,604 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 109.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 138.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

