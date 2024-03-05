Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.32.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.72 on Monday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 907,604 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30,807 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

