Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.55

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.55 and last traded at C$36.44, with a volume of 1653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PBL
Pollard Banknote Price Performance
Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.
About Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
