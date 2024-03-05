Polymesh Self Reported Market Cap Hits $124.00 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $124.00 million and approximately $61.44 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,030,933,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,030,636,935.280966 with 824,651,228.655335 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.23579455 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $68,670,704.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

