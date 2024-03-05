Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Guggenheim

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 145.40% from the company’s previous close.

PRME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Trading Down 7.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

PRME traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 233,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $793.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.88. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,221,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,788 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 103,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.