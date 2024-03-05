Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prime Medicine traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.19. 141,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 687,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $770.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

