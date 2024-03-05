Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,531,000 after buying an additional 258,621 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after buying an additional 813,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,188,000 after buying an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.39%.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

