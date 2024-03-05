Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PG. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.53.

Shares of PG opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,287 shares of company stock worth $43,065,052 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

