Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,740 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.