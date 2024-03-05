PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at TD Cowen

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTCT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.40.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,788 shares of company stock worth $821,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,822,000 after buying an additional 2,914,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,551,000 after purchasing an additional 855,354 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,516,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 373.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 819,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after buying an additional 646,513 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

