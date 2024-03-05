PZ Cussons plc (PZCUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

PZ Cussons plc (OTCMKTS:PZCUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
PZ Cussons Price Performance
PZ Cussons stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25. PZ Cussons has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.36.
About PZ Cussons
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PZ Cussons
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.