PZ Cussons plc (PZCUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

PZ Cussons plc (OTCMKTS:PZCUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

PZ Cussons Price Performance

PZ Cussons stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25. PZ Cussons has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.36.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

About PZ Cussons

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.