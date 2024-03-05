Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,193 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Qifu Technology worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,715,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,080,000 after acquiring an additional 161,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after acquiring an additional 126,007 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 765,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,280,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qifu Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 51,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,938. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

