Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227,672 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $31,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.9 %

QRVO traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.73. 225,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,634. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

