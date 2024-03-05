Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 7,510 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UTMD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.41. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.12.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

