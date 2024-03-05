Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,680 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CONMED by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CONMED by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $83.03. 4,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

