Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 4,565 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 291.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 435,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CSWI traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,007. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $238.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

