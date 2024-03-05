Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after buying an additional 837,487 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 839.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 72,525 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth $1,349,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Cognex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 105,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,753. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.46%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

