Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 822.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580,238 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.18% of Virgin Galactic worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 65.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 130,691 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $703,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 971.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 134,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 272,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 963,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

