Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.10% of Tennant worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $1,624,531.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Tennant stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.14. 4,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $63.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

