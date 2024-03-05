Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,489 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 44,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

