Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.13% of Astec Industries worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Astec Industries

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

